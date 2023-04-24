Diplomats flee Sudan fighting as citizens struggle to escape

Over 420 people, including 264 civilians, have been killed and over 3,700 wounded in fighting between the Sudanese armed forces and the powerful Rapid Support Forces
The U.S. has evacuated its diplomats and their families, but about 16,000 other American citizens remain.
As foreign governments airlifted hundreds of their diplomats and other citizens from Sudan, Sudanese on Monday desperately sought..