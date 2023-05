Trial and error for the government's emergency alarm test

The government has tested the new national emergency alert the first time, sending a message and tone to 4G and 5G mobile phone devices.

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden says "this could be the sound that saves your life".

But the trial has been met with some criticism, with people not receiving the alarm at all.

Report by Rowlandi.

