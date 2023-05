Not Great News And More Likely To Come

Economic activity in the manufacturing sector contracted in March for the fifth consecutive month following a 28-month period of growth, say the nation’s supply executives in the latest Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®.The latest Manufacturing ISM Report has the Manufacturing PMI at 46.3%.

Timothy Fiore, Chair of the ISM Manufacturing Business Survey Committee gives us an inside look at the report and insight into what the future may hold for the manufacturing industry.