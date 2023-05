Chris Christie Says ‘Nobody Knows Donald Trump Better’ and He’s the Candidate to Point Out Trump’s Flaws Better Than Any

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie has historically supported former president trump, but as he mulls a white house bid in 2024 that seems to have changed.

His support for Trump tanked after the events of the January 6th Capitol riot, but now he says if he does run he’s ready to go after the former president directly.

Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.