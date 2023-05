Steel Toe Morning Show 04-24-23: Guys Seriously! Be Nice To Ray Epps

What a show we have for you today!

Johnny makes his return, Bill Maher goes Based again, Bud Light's Marketing Genius is taking a leave, a woman leaves her fiance because he got an icky brain cancer, some Youtube douche ate a Wendy's meal in front of a homeless man he said he would feed, and Meek Mill didn't know the Holocaust was bad until he went to Auschwitz.