Law and Legitimacy — April 24, 2023 — Bragg Settles, Pomerantz to Testify; the "War on Words"

We're live from Day 75 on Gilligan's Island aka Hotel California aka United States v.

Joseph Biggs, et al., the trial in which five (5) members of the Proud Boys are being prosecuted with charges of seditious conspiracy in connection with the events of January 6, 2021.

Closing arguments are set to begin today, with Norm trending to bat cleanup on behalf of the defense.