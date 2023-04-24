UNGOVERNED 4.24.23 @10am: AFGHANISTAN 2.0: THE BIDEN REGIME IS ABANDONING AMERICANS TRAPPED IN SUDAN!

AFGHANISTAN AGAIN?

Americans are trapped in Sudan and the Biden Regime is abandoning them.

Joe Biden's approval rating is underwater in as many as FORTY STATES, according to a new NBC POLL... Basement Biden 2.0: The Democrats are pushing to avoid any 2024 Presidential Debates.

Afghanistan is once again a safe haven for radical Islamic Terrorism.

Tennessee officials say the FBI is stalling the release of the Nashville Shooter Manifesto.

A Trans woman (MAN) showered with four underage girls in Wisconsin.

Kenneth Joseph Thomas, another PEACEFUL JANUARY 6TH PROTESTER, faces 30 years in prison.