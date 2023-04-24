UNGOVERNED 4.24.23 @10am: AFGHANISTAN 2.0: THE BIDEN REGIME IS ABANDONING AMERICANS TRAPPED IN SUDAN!
AFGHANISTAN AGAIN?

Americans are trapped in Sudan and the Biden Regime is abandoning them.

Joe Biden&apos;s approval rating is underwater in as many as FORTY STATES, according to a new NBC POLL... Basement Biden 2.0: The Democrats are pushing to avoid any 2024 Presidential Debates.

Afghanistan is once again a safe haven for radical Islamic Terrorism.

Tennessee officials say the FBI is stalling the release of the Nashville Shooter Manifesto.

A Trans woman (MAN) showered with four underage girls in Wisconsin.

Kenneth Joseph Thomas, another PEACEFUL JANUARY 6TH PROTESTER, faces 30 years in prison.