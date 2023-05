Why the People in Donetsk wanted a Referendum to be Russia Again! ✊👧👦✊

What the American news won't tell you is that Ukraine has been part of Russia for centuries, that a big portion of the Ukrainian population are Russians, who feel Russian and want to be back as part of Russia.

With the disintegration of the Soviet Union in 1991 a border was created, separating two pieces of the former USSR. Many people felt like they ended up in the wrong side and the separatist feelings were exacerbated with the return of Nazism by the Soros' color revolution of 2013.