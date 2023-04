MIKE CRISPI UNAFRAID 4.24.23 @12PM: BREAKING: TUCKER OUT AT FOX. RAY EPPS OUTED AS A FED

AOC calls for Fox to be regulated- Republicans pave way for Biden judicial nominees, but why?- Kamala wants to abolish stand your ground laws- We have Louisville manifesto but no Trans shooter manifesto, why?- Ray Epps PROVEN as a fed by CBS- Biden’s latest middle east scam- Ukraine war has no end in sight- Lizzo breaks Tennessee law- Desantis visits Japan- Mark Robinson announces for Governor- Bud Light responds to boycott- MikeCrispi.com for more!