20230424 Monday Quick Daily News Headline Analysis 4 Busy People Snark Commentary on Top News

Quick Daily News Headlines Series.

Today's Headline Skimming News: {DeSantis, Trump, Prince Harry Coronation, Alec Baldwin Gun, Bed Bath & Beyond, Rape, Airplane Bathroom Punishment, Piercing Kids ear, Susan Rice, Tucker Carlson and Fox News Split, Cops in the News, DeSantis' Wife, COVID, Target locks up everything, Bud Light, Bill Maher says the Obvious, .....and so much more.} This presentation of the news headlines moves quickly.

What can you determine from the headlines and can you quickly move on with your important day?

Can you resist clicking on click-bait headlines and photos?

Resist digging into stories about so-called 'Stars' of music, sports, movies.

Be in-the-know without being in the mud!

Skim headlines and move on.

20 minutes to assess the top news headlines is plenty.