CBI president: 'Something wrong' with culture in company

CBI President Brian McBride says he is "deeply sorry" for what victims in the CBI went through and that there is "something wrong" with the culture.

He says the company is focused on rebuilding trust that was "obviously lost" following an exodus of UK businesses that ended their membership in the CBI.

Report by Rowlandi.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn