Weather Control!! Chemtrails, Which is Undeniable.

Really sad how most of them conspiracy theories, turn out to be true.

I feel like everything we've been taught has been a lie, from our history right on down to what we eat....... Always Question Authority!

Always get second opinions!

We should be taught how to think!

Not What to Think!

Do not let them tell you how you should live or feel, without question their reason!!!!!

And Please Watch The Dimming... https://youtu.be/rf78rEAJvhY and at geoengineeringwatch.orgI spread the truth in every way I can think of.

I comment on every important video that I can and I make personal videos of what I see as a commercial fisherman.

They are destroying my habitat, my way of life.

They are completely destroying everything in nature.

We must fight.... , You Should not have tried to hide my fishing video that show some Chemtrails, which are undeniable.... So HERE YOU GO is the whole show for this season Always Question Authority!

