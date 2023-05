Government spending $13 billion for 3,000 jobs

The federal and Ontario governments are putting up $13 billion in subsidies to get Volkswagen to build an electric vehicle battery plant in St.

Thomas, Ontario, working out to $4.3 million for each of the 3000 jobs the plant is expected to create.

This is the largest piece of corporate welfare in Canada's history, but it's not clear how or if taxpayers can recoup that money.

Macdonald-Laurier Institute domestic policy director Aaron Wudrick joins The Andrew Lawton Show to discuss.