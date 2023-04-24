The Fellowship of Guelphissauga: New Hospital, Trudeau's Grocery Rebate, & AirBnB Rentals | Apr 2023

The Fellowship of Guelphissauga continues with the Federal and Provincial Budget Lotteries(1).

The Mayor and the Smart City Office crossed their fingers in hopes of winning some freshly laundered tax dollars.

The big lottery winners this year were the Shire's Hospital and Grocery Stores, as the Big Blue Orc promised to cover 90% of the cost of a new Hospital and The Lord of the Liberals handed out food discounts at grocery stores.

Unfortunately for the Smart City Office, their proposal for AI sensors on garbage trucks was left out this year.

Meanwhile, CK and the Elder Elves were following the Rule of the Ward and RG was still stuck in the frozen woods.

Can the Mayor raise the extra funds and find the best place for the Shire's new Hospital in his European-Inspired SimCity?