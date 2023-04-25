Lizzo Joins the Dove Self-Esteem Project to Make Social Media a Safer Place for Children

Social media can be a force for good.

But it is also one of the biggest threats to the mental health of young individuals today.

Cultural icon Lizzo has partnered with the Dove Self-Esteem Project to do something about it.

She is joining forces with Dove again to promote self-esteem and confidence in young people.

The star was in Los Angeles last week at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Monica, lending her voice in support of protecting kids from exposure to harmful and addictive content on social media.

Believing beauty should be a source of confidence, not anxiety, Dove is calling on social media platforms to do more to make it a more positive and safe place for kids.

In partnership with Common Sense Media and ParentsTogether Action, they are pushing to advance the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA), which supports updated design standards, safeguards, and tools that protect the overall experiences online of children and limit their exposure to toxic beauty content, proven to erode their self-esteem.

New Dove Self-Esteem Project research shows 8 in 10 youth mental health specialists say social media is fueling a mental health crisis.

More than half say exposure to harmful beauty content can lead to physical consequences like disordered eating or self-harm.

So to shine a light even further, Dove created this film with mental health and disordered eating experts entitled Cost of Beauty .

They are encouraging you to join the Dove Self-Esteem Project to help.

Learn more and sign the official petition at dove.com/kidsonlinesafety.

And join the conversation at #kidsonlinesafety.