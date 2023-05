How to outthink your competition -- with a lesson from sports | Rasmus Ankersen

Does success come from luck or skill, and how do you tell the difference?

One way to find an answer: think like a pro gambler does, says football executive Rasmus Ankersen.

Using sports analytics to emphasize his point, Ankersen digs into the reasons why successful companies often hesitate to change until it's too late, offering data-driven lessons on how to stay ahead of your competition.