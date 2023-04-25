Motorbike racing legend Jorge Lorenzo collects his new Lamborghini Urus S

Jorge Lorenzo, winner of 47 MotoGP races and the fifth most successful rider of all time, collected his new Urus S by participating in Lamborghini’s La Prima customer experience.

On two wheels or four, few people know more about performance or control than the Spanish bike racing hero, Jorge Lorenzo.

A five-time world champion in one of the world’s most thrilling sports, Majorcan-born Lorenzo won back-to-back 250cc world titles before moving to MotoGP in 2008.

His career spanned 12 seasons in bike racing’s premier category, during which time he won three world championships in 2010, 2012 and 2015.

In 2022, he was inducted into the MotoGP Hall of Fame, where he was officially anointed a ‘legend’.