The New England Patriots Have A Coach PROBLEM...

Let&apos;s face it, the New England Patriots haven&apos;t had the success they had hoped for after the post-Tom Brady era.

Remember they signed Cam Newton back in 2020 to a 1-year deal for 1.75 Million.

He Started in 15 games that season for New England and ended up having a 65.8 Completion rate with 2,657 yards to 8 Touchdown With 10 interceptions.

But then Following the season in the 2021 draft, The Patriots selected Mac Jones as the 15th-over pick.

He got to start that season as a rookie in all 17 games with a 67.6 Completion rate over, 3,000 yards, 22 Touchdowns With 13 interceptions.

And was even selected to his first Pro Bowl as a rookie.

I think he was a very solid Quarterback In his first season And he even took the Patriots to the playoffs, but unfortunately, they didn&apos;t get far.

Also, many recent reports have said that Bill Belichick has been actively seeking to trade quarterback Mac Jones during the offseason.

This is a coaching issue and it&apos;s a MESS.