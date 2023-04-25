The New England Patriots Have A Coach PROBLEM...

Let's face it, the New England Patriots haven't had the success they had hoped for after the post-Tom Brady era.

Remember they signed Cam Newton back in 2020 to a 1-year deal for 1.75 Million.

He Started in 15 games that season for New England and ended up having a 65.8 Completion rate with 2,657 yards to 8 Touchdown With 10 interceptions.

But then Following the season in the 2021 draft, The Patriots selected Mac Jones as the 15th-over pick.

He got to start that season as a rookie in all 17 games with a 67.6 Completion rate over, 3,000 yards, 22 Touchdowns With 13 interceptions.

And was even selected to his first Pro Bowl as a rookie.

I think he was a very solid Quarterback In his first season And he even took the Patriots to the playoffs, but unfortunately, they didn't get far.

Also, many recent reports have said that Bill Belichick has been actively seeking to trade quarterback Mac Jones during the offseason.

This is a coaching issue and it's a MESS.