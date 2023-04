LeBron Leads Lakers to Game 4 OT Win Over Grizzlies

The Grizzlies were 6.7 seconds away from heading back home to Memphis with a tied series.

Then, as he’s done time and time again, LeBron James came through in the clutch.James sunk a game-tying layup with 0.8 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter, then spearheaded a tough overtime performance to give the Lakers a 117–111 victory and a 3–1 series lead.