Venezuela's Guaido says he was forced to leave Colombia

"After sixty hours on the road to get to Bogota, escaping the persecution of the dictatorship, defying the Maduro regime, they are taking me out of Colombia," says Venezuelan opposition figure Juan Guaido on a plane in Bogota, about to fly off to the United States .Guaido was in Bogota for a conference on his crisis-torn country, according to an opposition source.

The Colombian foreign ministry has not confirmed the move, though Foreign Minister Alvaro Leyva earlier said Guaido's visit could face obstacles because "he entered (the country) in an inappropriate way.”