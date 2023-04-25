The Best Of | Chris Joslin | 2020

THE BEST OF TRICKS ( New 2020 VIDEO ) It’s no surprise that Chris Joslin was the most demanded pro by fans to be a part of the SLS Nike SB World Tour in 2016.

His raw talent is undeniable.

Joslin made his debut in 2014 in Plan B’s long-anticipated video TRUE.

He opened the video with a jaw dropping part that had everyone talking.

After going pro in 2015, Joslin has only made a bigger name for himself.

He’s been nominated for Thrasher’s Skater of the Year, dropped several video parts and got voted into SLS as a Pick in 2016.

Joslin was on fire all year last season.

He placed 8th at the Pro Open, 2nd in New Jersey, and was the first SLS Pick to ever compete in a Super Crown World Championship where he placed 7th.

In 2017 Chris finished the year 13th overall, with an exciting 4th place finish in Munich.

Regular, Age 23, Cerritos USA United States, Americas Region