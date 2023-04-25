Sudan's Army, RSF agrees to 3-day truce as evacuations go on in full swing | Oneindia News

After 10 days of intense fighting in Sudan, the two warring factions have agreed to a 72 hour truce that began from midnight of April 24th.

This is the third ceasefire that has been agreed upon.

The earlier ones had failed to materialize due to one factor or the another.

The Sudan Armed Forces said that the U.S. and Saudi Arabia mediated the truce.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the 72-hour pause in fighting had been agreed between the army and the RSF after 48 hours of negotiations.

