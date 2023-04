Episode 34: the battery bank capacity test is complete

I completed the capacity verification test.

The test verified that we can change or modify an agm battery to a flooded battery with no apparent degradation in performance.

Although you have to keep watching for 8 or 9 years to know the final outcome.

We are 1 year into it.

The experiment started at the end of year one for these batteries.

4 of these batteries are 2.5 years old.

- 6 are 1.5 years old the remainder are 2 years old.