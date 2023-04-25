Shooting Stars Movie - LeBron James

Shooting Stars Movie - Plot Synopsis: Based on the book by LeBron James and the Pulitzer Prize winning author of Friday Night Lights, Buzz Bissinger, Shooting Stars is the inspiring origin story of a basketball superhero, revealing how LeBron James and his childhood friends become the #1 high school team in the country, launching James’s breathtaking career as a four-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic Gold Medalist and the NBA’s all-time leading scorer.

Director : Chris Robinson Writers : Frank E.

Flowers, Tony Rettenmaier, Juel Taylor Stars: Dermot Mulroney, Wood Harris, Caleb McLaughlin Shooting Stars is streaming June 2nd, 2023 on Peacock