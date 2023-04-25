The Muckles The Quest for a New Home Movie

The Muckles are a group of little goblins who love chaos and disorder.

As they are forced to leave the grocery store, they had been living in for years, the three Muckles Svunja, Tjorben and Smartö embark on a journey to find a new home and save their tribe.

In order to overcome the challenges of this adventurous expedition, they first have to become a team – not the easiest task for the bustling creatures.

Script: Thomas Springer Production Company: Tradewind Pictures, Amour Fou Luxemburg (Co-Production), Senator Film Produktion (Co-Production), Little Dream Entertainment (Co-Production) Producers: Helmut G.

Weber, Talin Özbalik, Thomas Springer Director : Ali Samadi Ahadi, Markus Dietrich