Museum in Kupiansk comes under barrage of Russian S-300 missiles' fire | Oneindia News

A Russian missile has hit a museum building in a Ukrainian city today just a few hours back, killing one of its workers and injuring 10 other people.

This attack happened as part of a relentless barrage that comes as Ukraine is readying its forces for an expected spring counteroffensive.

