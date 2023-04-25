Strange Bedfellows: Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Hire Same Attorney + China's Stealthy TAKEOVER!
Strange Bedfellows: Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon Hire Same Attorney + China's Stealthy TAKEOVER!

Today&apos;s episode of Cancel This Show will give you a fresh take on what&apos;s happening in the world.

We&apos;ll be discussing what&apos;s next for Tucker Carlson and Fox, and how the national media is reacting to his recent comments.

We&apos;ll also be diving into China&apos;s aggressive buying of properties next to military bases and police stations.

And to top it off, Biden announces he&apos;s running for president in 2024.

Tune in to our guest at 9AM, Patrick J.

Ouellette, Author/Podcaster/Former Wall Street expert.

You won&apos;t want to miss it!