iSpace Lander Moon Landing Live Presented by the Rumination Project

Watch live Japanese company ispace is planning to touch down on the moon at 11:40 a.m.

Central.

A Japanese company will attempt the first successful private landing on the moon, and you can watch the whole thing live.

Should Hakuto-R make it, the lander will be the first privately operated spacecraft to land safely on the moon.

Ispace plans to place the Hakuto-R lander on the moon.