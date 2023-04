CLASS #169: Climate Change, or ‘Climate as CRISIS NOT TO GO TO WASTE?’

This is our last 'Teaching Tuesday' before the format change on May 1.

Today, we will be looking at how the headlines about "Climate Change" may actually be examples of "Predictive Programing" and "Crisis" created as a political expediency.

This show will build off of our past shows, especially yesterday's show about "The Moral Equivalent Of War." We hope you'll join us.