THE DEVILS TECHNOLOGY - ALL THAT GLITTERS..

The devil's technology.

Https://www.bitchute.com/video/bw0SCp4mYcmr/ THE DEVILS TECHNOLOGY - ALL THAT GLITTERS, IS WHAT TRAPS US.

THE SENTIENTS ARE CLEVER THE PLAN IS BIGGER.

WHATS THE PRIZE?

TRANSHUMANISM.

WHY TRANSHUMANISM?

FULL CONTROL OF A HUMAN.

WHO BENEFITS FROM THIS?

THE NON HUMAN ENTITY, FOR EONS THEY HAVE FOUGHT FOR YOUR VIBRATIONS TO SUSTAIN THEM NOW THEY ARE COMING FOR THE PRIZE.

THE DEVILS ROAD IS FULL OF THINGS THAT WILL EXCITE YOU TO DRAW YOU IN YOU WILL ONLY FIND OUT THE BAD BIT AFTERWARDS WHEN IT COMES TO COLLECT.