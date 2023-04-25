Biden's Big Announcement + Tucker Carlson Aftermath | Bannon, Mike Davis, Blair, Carl

Despite inconclusive evidence that he is fully sentient, Joe Biden has announced he is running for a second term.

Charlie reacts and lays out why despite Biden's feebleness, 2024 is anything but a layup unless Republicans improve their strategy.

Plus, Steve Bannon, Mike Davis, and others provide their reaction to the stunning, out-of-nowhere firing of Tucker Carlson, at the height of his popularity.

Why did it happen, and where will Tucker be next?

