Harry Belafonte, the 'King of Calypso,' Dead at 96

On April 25, legendary singer, activist and actor , Harry Belafonte , died at the age of 96.

CNN reports that Belafonte's publicist, Ken Sunshine, said that the 'King of Calypso' died of congestive heart failure.

His role in the 1954 film adaptation of 'Carmen Jones' made him a movie star.

His 1956 hit, "The Banana Boat Song (Day-O)," made him an instant success.

CNN reports that Belafonte was also "a key strategist, fundraiser and mediator for the civil rights movement.".

His participation in the movement nearly cost him his career and his life.

I’ve often responded to queries that ask, ‘When as an artist did you decide to become an activist?’ My response to the question is that I was an activist long before I became an artist.

They both service each other, but the activism is first, Harry Belafonte, via CNN.

He became a close friend of Rev.

Martin Luther King Jr., who would often visit Belafonte's New York apartment.

He also helped lead a campaign against apartheid in South Africa, where he became friends with Nelson Mandela.

As a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Belafonte also mobilized support for the fight against HIV/AIDS.