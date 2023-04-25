Saving Charlotte NC...What you can do!

America is struggling to recover financially from a global pandemic.

Americans have lost loved ones to COVID19.

The world has witnessed the horrific death of #GeorgeFloyd at the hands police brutality in Minneapolis— cities in America are burning to the ground, experiencing looting and rioting.

Our own Queen City has been targeted by Antifa like groups who are hijacking the peaceful protests for #GeorgeFloyd.

Charlotte businesses are being vandalized and looted.

Our city council is meeting to start defunding the police department!!!

NC Governor Roy Cooper is supporting rioters damaging property over NC business owners in his latest tweet.

Furthermore, Cooper is refusing to negotiate with the RNC, causing an already devastated Queen City economy to lose over 100 million in revenue.

What in the world is going on?

We need voices of reason to speak truth into this chaos.