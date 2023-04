They're LYING to US! Here's the REAL STORY!!!

April 25th, 2023 LIVE!!!

It seems as though everything being told to us is a lie, and in many cases, that's true.

How do we discern the difference between the truth and the lies?

It seems to be getting more and more confusing but we're going to shed some light on these issues and the many more that surround it on today's special live broadcast!!!

Don't miss out!!!