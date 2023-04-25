Gold hits 'bull market' as Bitcoin hits bottom: Charles Morris explains what happens next

Charlie Morris, Chief Investment Officer at ByteTree Asset Management, sits down with Ernest Hoffman of Kitco News to discuss the latest developments in the gold and Bitcoin markets.

Morris explores the factors that are driving the recent run-ups in both precious metals and digital assets, including the impact of rising bond yields, US dollar weakness, sovereign risk, and the ongoing banking crisis.

He also delves into the potential for inflation and the ways in which investors can use gold and Bitcoin to hedge against this risk.