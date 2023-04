WRONGTHINK 4.25.23 @3pm: NEVER FORGET WHAT THE VACCINE NAZIS TOOK FROM US

JUSTIN TRUDEAU JUST ESSENTIALLY TOLD THE WORLD THAT HE NEVER MANDATED THE COVID VACCINE FOR CANADA.

AT THE SAME TIME, THE FDA HERE IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA IS NOW DOING A BAIT-AND-SWITCH WITH THE VACCINES, AND IS GIVING US VERY LITTLE INFO AS TO WHY THAT IS.

IT’S ALL PART OF THE WORLDWIDE ATTEMPT TO CONVINCE PEOPLE THAT WE ARE “NOT SEEING WHAT WE ARE SEEING” IN HOPES THAT WE WILL BELIEVE THEM.

EVEN THE INJURY AND MORTALITY DATA IS HARD TO GATHER … AND ONE CAN ONLY SUSPECT THAT IT’S INTENTIONAL.

THEY DON’T WANT US TO REMEMBER WHAT THEY TOOK FROM US.