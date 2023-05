Biden LAUNCHES massive war games against China and re-election campaign for 2024 | Redacted Live

The U.S. is ramping up a war footing against China by launching the biggest set of war games to date.

Over the last 24 hours the U.S. Marines carried out extensive drills which are part of the Balikatan Exercise, which is being touted as the largest-ever joint military exercise between the US and the Philippines.

Meanwhile the Biden administration is ready for the Ukrainian spring offensive to fail against Russia.