The Left’s War on Feminism: How Biological Males Are Ruining Women’s Sports | Riley Gaines

Riley Gaines’ life changed when biological male Lia Thomas tied with her for 5th place at the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming Championship, an event which brought national attention to the debate over transgender athletes competing in women’s sports.

NCAA officials refused to award Riley the 5th place trophy and gave it to Lia instead – solely for the purpose of a photo-op.

The experience inspired Riley to speak out against this attack on women’s sports, and in doing so she became a target of ridicule by the woke left, even being physically attacked by protestors at one of her recent speeches.

Riley joins Rep.

Crenshaw to share her story, argue for the importance of sex-separate sports leagues, and call on leaders in these leagues to have the courage to stand up for women and the biological reality of sex differences.