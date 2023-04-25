Kurim's Cannibal Mother

In January of 2008, a bizarre story emerged out of Norway.

In mid-December of the previous year, 13-year-old Adam had gone missing from the Oslo children’s home that he was staying at.

A nationwide search was launched with police desperate to locate the young boy.

After images were circulated on January 4th, Adam was found soon after.

But there was no Adam.

This young ‘boy’ was actually a 34-year-old Barbora Skrlova who was running from something back in Czechoslovakia.

This is the story of Kurim’s Cannibal Mother.