Fox firing Tucker Carlson is like the New York Yankees firing Babe Ruth.

The only reason to watch Fox was Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.
Now it's time to sit back and watch their ratings go down the toilet.
The only reason to watch Fox was Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity.
Now it's time to sit back and watch their ratings go down the toilet.
Countless theories about Tucker Carlson's departure are swirling: That it was about January 6, the Dominion lawsuit, or..
Hear the final public comments from Tucker Carlson Friday night before yesterday's announcement he's leaving Fox..