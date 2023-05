SCUM Ep53 - Running out of Gas

Where are the Just Stop Oil protestors in SCUM?

Would be fun having them glue their hands to the road, and watching puppets go bonkers!

But, in this episode Marmite 3.1 runs out of gas IRL, walks over a mountain, goes sniper-mode on some puppets and then rides a marathon to get a gas-can back to the red super-car.

Did he make it?