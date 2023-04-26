Tucker and Lemon Fallout, and Dark Brandon Returns, with Victor Davis Hanson, Emily Jashinsky & More

Megyn Kelly begins the show by breaking news about Tucker Carlson's relationship with Fox News, and how he hasn't actually been fired at this point.

Then Victor Davis Hanson, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution, Emily Jashinsky, host of the Federalist Radio Hour, and Michael Moynihan, co-host of the Fifth Column Podcast, join to talk about the strange and disrespectful way Tucker is being treated by Fox, whether Fox corporate executives caved to the establishment and left efforts to cancel Tucker, AOC's deplatforming statements and how phony she is, the media reporting about what caused Tucker to be fired, the reality of the Abby Grossberg lawsuit, insane reaction from MSNBC, The View trying to excuse Don Lemon's behavior, Don Lemon's lies about his own exit after he was fired, Tucker's ability to have nuanced conversations, what's next for Lemon and Tucker, and more.

Then Vivek Ramaswamy, GOP presidential candidate and author of "Capitalist Punishment," joins to talk about his argument with Lemon and what happened behind-the-scenes, how the interview may have led to Lemon's firing, Bud Light seeing a massive sales decline after going woke, Joe Biden's divisive "Dark Brandon" video announcement about his re-election bid, specific ways Ramaswamy would govern differently from the way President Trump did, DeSantis fans who are critics of Ramaswamy, why DeSantis is an executor not a visionary, and more.