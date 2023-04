The Bar Room Podcast #45 (Emma Watson, Charly Arnolt, Alec Baldwin, Late Night TV, Power Rangers)

This week on the Bar Room Podcast: Harry Potter Star Emma Watson comes out as a Witch and possible Occultist, Charly Arnolt leaves ESPN for Outkick and wrestling fans are pissed, Alec Baldwin dodges charges for the Rust shooting, Late night television's ad revenue is down nearly 50% since the election of Donald Trump, and we will have a special review of the latest Power Rangers project 'Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always'