TUCKER ON THE FLY COPYCAT DICE CALLING OUT PRESSTITUTES & ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR IS NOT A CONSERVATIVE

Wait till you see this one.

I am sick and tired of prominent Conservatives salivating all over Robert F.

Kennedy Jr as if he is some kind of conservative?

He is anything but.

Even my close friend Roger Stone recommends him for Trump's ticket?

Now Bannon?

So, I decided to do what the rest of the media refuses to do, and go over his record, endorsements, affiliations, etc.

CONCLUSION: Robert F.

Kennedy Jr. is NO Conservative and would be a DISASTER as Trump's potential running mate in 2024...