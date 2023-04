AEA Workshop - Class #7: The Cultural Landscape through the Mirror of Self-Reflection

In this class, we began with the Land of the Great Central Sun working with the color prism, rejuvenating all centers of consciousness.

We explored the cultural schisms and how to create more solidarity in our thinking.

Questions like... where do our thoughts come from?

How do we examine our belief systems?

How clear is one's mirror of self-reflection and what does one see?

We ended the class with the Working Dream wheel, from page 122 in "An Old Soul's Guide to the Universe."