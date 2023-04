Too Much Kyrie Slander

What is good my friends?

I am JERRY: the 𝔹𝕆𝕀 from DOWN UNDER.

Let me know if you learned or know these moves.

One thing you can learn from Kyrie is to ignore all external noise and focus purely on daily tasks.

Distraction, confusion, and doubt will disappear when external noise is ignored.

Everything said in this video is simply my opinion.