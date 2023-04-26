Braverman: Migration bill complies with international law

Home Secretary Suella Braverman says the government considers the Illegal Migration Bill to be compliant with international law.

The Illegal Migration Bill, which is at the report stage and third reading in the Commons, will change the law so that those who arrive in the UK illegally will be detained and then promptly removed, either to their home country or a safe third country such as Rwanda.

Report by Jonesia.

