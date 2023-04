Ed Miliband pours scorn on government’s policing record

Shadow cabinet minister Ed Miliband has poured scorn on the government’s record on policing, after new figures showed it had achieved its target of recruiting 20,000 new police officers.

The Labour MP said: “If the government thinks that it deserves congratulation for reversing some of the shortfall of police from their cuts since 2010, then they are completely out of touch.” Report by Jonesia.

