Want Your Kids to Eat Veggies? Parents Need to Eat Them Too

Want your kids to eat their veggies?

Turns out just telling them won't work too well.

Believe me, I’ve tried.

Turns out, the best way to get kids to eat their vegetables, is by setting a good example and eating them yourself.

I wish telling them worked.

53% of parents say they noticed their kids started eating their veggies when they did it first, according to the Stokke study conducted by OnePoll.

