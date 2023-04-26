Homeless Crisis America: Inside Los Angeles || Why Does Skid Row Exist Los Angeles History

More than half a million people are homeless in the US, and this year the crisis has reached a tipping point with overcrowded shelters and homeless encampments taking over street corners.

We follow one street medicine team in Los Angeles, Healthcare in Action, that believes they can help end homelessness one patient at a time.

And an in-depth interview with Marcus Samuelsson, the world-renowned celebrity chef behind 25 restaurants internationally, including the famous Red Rooster in Harlem.

He explains how he is using his privilege as a celebrity chef to promote diversity.